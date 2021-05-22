Ronnie Lee Weber, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnie Lee Weber, 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born December 23, 1945, in Lodi, Ohio, the son of the late William Weber, Jr. and Ruth Edna (Gift) Weber.

On November 14, 1970, he married the former Odetta Faler. They shared 50 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Ronnie was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Niles and the VFW in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Ronnie enjoyed horse racing, scratch-offs and coaching baseball. Ronnie looked forward for Zachary to visit so he could poke fun and tell stories.

Most recently, he was a supervisor at PSE in Florida and previously worked for Ajax as a heliarc welder for 20 years and in the curing room at Denman Tire, also for 20 years.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Odetta M. Weber of Warren, Ohio; son, Jason Weber of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Christie Weber of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Bonnie Polivka, Larry Weber, Jerry Gift, Tommy Huskin and grandson, Zachary Miller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie Weber.

A private service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends and family may send condolences to Ronnie’s family by visiting carlwhall.com.

