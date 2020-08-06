Ronita Michelle Russell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronita Michelle Russell, 35, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born January 4, 1985, in Montgomery, Alabama, the daughter of Morris Lucas, Sr. and the late Jacqueline Russell.

Ronita was a member of Warren Revival Center, where she was a sound technician, involved in children’s ministry and Feed the kids. She also volunteered at the Basement Ministry. She loved kids and especially enjoyed babysitting her nieces and nephews.

Ronita’s memory will be cherished by her daughter, Liana Reese; father, Morris Lucas; stepfather, Don J. Hall; siblings, Stephanie Russell of Warren, Ohio, April Edwards, Christina Russell of Warren, Ohio, Tasha Russell of South Carolina, Paulette Lucas of Alabama, Cheryl Catlin of Alabama, Bridgett Johnson of AL, Jennifer Spann of Alabama; Morris Lucas, Jr. of Alabama and Jerome Underwood of Alabama and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jacqueline Russell Hall.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Warren Revival Center, where Pastor James Holbrook and Pastor Dave Holbrook will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the church.

Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, OH.

