WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “BR” W. Noel, 85 of Warren, Ohio, passed Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born August 23, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Willis L. Noel and the late Margaret H. (Ellis) Noel.

Ronald was employed as a die corrector at Indalex Corporation for 38 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines.

BR enjoyed hunting with his family in the Pennsylvania mountains and fishing adventures with family and friends. He never missed a NASCAR race and loved to cheer on his Dallas Cowboys. He was an avid golfer as well. You would often find BR surrounded by people with a beer in his hand telling stories. He was a self-taught musician playing the guitar, banjo and harmonica.

He is survived by his children, Melody Noel of Niles, Ohio, Debbie Lynn Noel of Bazetta, Ohio, William (Rita) Noel of Struthers, Ohio, Susan (Jeff) Easterday of Bazetta, Ohio and Ronald A. (Jody) Noel of Hubbard, Ohio; brothers, Richard (Jeannie) Noel of Vienna, Ohio and William (Elaine) Noel of North Jackson, Ohio; sisters, Judy (Roy) Miller of Brookfield, Ohio and Rosemary Morell of Poland, Ohio; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.