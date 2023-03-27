WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Ray Brooks, 78, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born August 21, 1944, in Tazewell, Virginia, a son of the late David Levi Brooks and Virginia (Catron) Brooks.

As a teenager, he moved to Warren, Ohio to live with his Aunt Bonnie and Uncle Jim Sayers.

He met his future wife, JoAnne, in high school and they enjoyed going to the sock hops at the school together. On June 25, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnne.

Right after they were married, he was drafted into the United States Army and was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia. Following Fort Benning, he was sent to Vietnam and served honorably in the Army for two years.

After being discharged honorably from the Army he was accepted for a welding apprenticeship. He then went to work as a welder in various steel mills including US Steel, AT&T Grinnell, Halsey Taylor and Heltzel Corporation.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling across the United States with his family and most of all, his classic cars. He spent many hours restoring classic cars and enjoyed car shows with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, JoAnne Brooks of Warren, Ohio; two children, Tami (Jay) Caldwell and Gregory Brooks; grandchildren, Brett Caldwell, Alex Caldwell and Julia Brooks; sister, Ilene Holloway and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Brooks; sisters, Nancy Yvonne Jones and Kim Jones; nephew, David Brooks and numerous aunts and uncles.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Howland Community Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

