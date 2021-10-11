Ronald P. Haggerty, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Haggerty, 70, of Warren, Ohio went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 14, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Harold W. and Onnilee A. (Adams) Haggerty.

On July 11, 1975, he married the former Judy D. Barnett and they shared 45 years, 5 months and 1 day together. She preceded him in death on December 12, 2020.

Ronald attended the Church at Warren and provided ministry for local nursing homes and was a member of the Royal Rangers at First Assembly of God on Parkman Road.

He enjoyed collecting Snoopy memorabilia, working around the house, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebekah (Keith) Williams of Charleston, South Carolina; sons, Harold Haggerty of Columbus, Ohio and Joshua (Michelle) Haggerty of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Barbara Long of Southington, Ohio, Marcia (Donald) Scott of Champion, OH and Brenda (Jerry) Jones of Champion, Ohio; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Lydia Williams and Daniel, Adelle and Claire Haggerty.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Warren Revival Center.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

He will be interred next to his beloved wife in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Warren Revival Center or the Church at Warren, in his memory.