NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Martin McConahy, 67, of Niles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born November 2, 1954 in Volant, Pennsylvania, a son of Herbert McConahy and the late Genevieve (Gajda) McConahy.

On September 13, 2014, he married Deborah J. Ozenghar and they were together for ten years.

He was a graduate of Lawrence County VO Tech.

Ronald worked with his family at Gajda Trucking since he was 16 years old as a dispatcher and also a driver.

Ronald grew up on the Gajda family farm, where he was involved with the horses, shows and taking them to the races. He was also involved with the Lawrence County Fair, where he was on the fair board. Ronald also was a volunteer fire fighter for 20 years, with the Scott Township Fire Department, where he sat on the board as well. He also had a business called PA Pride and Shine, which helped run tractor pulls and shows.

Ronald loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and RVing.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah J. McConahy of Niles, Ohio; father, Herbert McConahy of Canton, Ohio; daughter, Amanda McConahy of New Castle, Pennsylvania; son, Justin (Roxanne) McConahy of New Castle, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Jeremy (Shannon) Garner of Westerville, Ohio, Alisha (Jason) Wyllie of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Chris (Sara Martin) Ozenghar of Howland, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexis and Mason and and step grandchildren, Ethan, Owen, Madeline, David, Noah and one on the way named Alexis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve (Gajda) McConahy.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements for cremation.

