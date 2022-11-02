FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Williams, 71, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away on October 31, 2022 at his home.

He was born March 27, 1951 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Daniel Webster Williams and the late Iris (Smith)Williams.

He was a graduate of Western Reserve High School class of 1972, and went on to work for Denman Tire, retiring after 31 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served during the Vietnam War.

On May 15, 1979, he married Glynis Snyder and they have spent the last 43 years together.

Ronald was a member of Church at Warren. He was always working with his hands, and even in retirement he worked on lawnmowers and such. Most important of all was the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 43 years, Glynis J. Williams of Farmdale, Ohio, son, Keith (Rebekah) Williams of Summerville, South Carolina, daughter, Joy (Jeremy) Bowers of Warren, Ohio, daughter, Heather (Brandon) Hancock of Warren, Ohio, as well as his beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Logan and Ethan Bowers, Jonathon and Lydia Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as three sisters who died in childhood..

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor David Natale will officiate. Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on November 6, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.