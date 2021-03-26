Ronald Lee Edwards, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Edwards, 82, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his home.



He was born August 3, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late John and Dorothy (Nickolas) Edwards.



On April 28, 1968, he married the former Mary Ellen Snyder. They shared 49 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until her passing May 27, 2017.



Ronald retired from the printing room of the Tribune Chronicle.

He attended Lordstown Christian Church, where he served as deacon.

Ronald enjoyed gardening, working around his house, watching movies, taking photos and slide shows.



He is survived by his daughter, Rana (Chuck) Murzda of Wooster, Ohio and grandchildren, Athena and Natasha Murzda.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Hogan.



Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Dr. Bernard M. Oakes will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.



Due to the current health situation, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



