BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lambert, 64, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Hospice House.

He was born December 16, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Orville and Doris (Cook) Lambert.

He married the former Kim Dunbar on October 29, 1976.

Ronald enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Lambert of Bristolville, Ohio and sons, Scott Lambert of Southington, Ohio and Chad Lambert of Bristolville, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Ronald was also preceded in death by his sister, Connie Bond and brother, Timothy Lambert.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on September 20, 2022 at the funeral home.

