Ronald L. West, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. West, 76, of Leavittsburg, died early Sunday morning, January 24, at the Hospice House in Poland.



He was born April 24, 1944 in Warren, a son of Theodore and Helen (Wiger) West.



Ron was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked for the former Alcan Aluminum in Warren for a time before relocating to North Carolina. While he lived down South he worked as a sales manager for Sales Edge for several years, before returning to the area last fall.



He was a man of faith and enjoyed his many church activities and helping others any way he could. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.



Ron is survived by a brother, Gary P. (Robin) West, of Leavittsburg and four nieces and nephews, Dawne (Dan) Walters, Douglas (Clara) West, Charlene West Vinall and Michael (Tiffany) West.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Ron’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his caregivers in North Carolina, Carolyn Helms and Renee Jones and to the Staff at the Hospice House in Poland, for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave to him during his illness.



He will be laid to rest in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.



Arrangements for Mr. West are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

