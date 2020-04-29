Breaking News
Ronald L. Jeffco, Jr., Warren, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

April 26, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Ronald L. Jeffco, Jr., Warren, Ohio - obit
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Jeffco, Jr., 52, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 28, 1967, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Ronald L. Jeffco, Sr. and Janice (Milliron) Parkinson.

Ronald was employed in the maintenance department at Liberty Engineered Wire Products.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Ronald was an avid sports fan, who liked all the Cleveland teams, Ohio State and the Eagles. He also enjoyed collecting baseball cards.

He is survived by his mother, Janice Parkinson of Warren, Ohio; father and stepmother, Ronald L. (Donna) Jeffco, Sr. and sister, Joyce (Philip) Garnet of Warren, Ohio.

Ronald was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Jeffco and sister, Yvonne Jeffco.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, PO Box 311 Warren, OH 44482, in his memory.

