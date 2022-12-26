CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Hall, 74, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 6, 1948 in Bristolville, Ohio, a son of the Late Robert Hall and the late Lillian (Johnson) Hall.

He worked at Packard Electric for 35 years.

Ronald had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. He was also known for being a handyman. Ronald loved his dogs, Arie and Snowy.

He is survived by his sons, Daniel Hall of Cortland, Ronald Hall of Southington and Douglas (Erika) Hall of Niles; brothers, Robert Hall, Roger Hall and Randy Hall; sister, Bonnie Jacobi; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Louise Hall.

There will be no services at this time; cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

