Ronald Joseph Sprague, North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Joseph Sprague, 80, of North Bloomfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born September 22, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph Sprague and Bernice (Warren) Sprague.

On May 5, 1985, he married the former Ann Halkovics. They have shared over thirty-four years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Ronald was a truck driver for PVP Industries for years and was also a printer. Prior to working for PVP Industries, he worked for Joe Sprague Trucking.

Ronald was a member of St. William Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed antiquing, and traveling.

Ronald’s memory will be carried on by his loving wife, Ann Sprague of North Bloomfield, Ohio; children, Daryl (Melody) Sprague of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Richard (Mary) Babnik of Champion, Ohio, Marianne Babnik of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Christine Farley of Warren, Ohio, Craig (Shannon) Babnik of Mantua, Ohio and Timothy (Jennifer) Babnik of Hiram, Ohio; grandchildren, Cassie, Sirena, Jennifer, Aura, Joe, Jillian, Aidan, Zoe, Reagan and Beckham and great-grandchildren, Xander, Christian, Leo, Zane and Kenji.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Sprague.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. William Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael D. Balash as celebrant.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the church.

Interment will be in Brownwood Cemetery, North Bloomfield, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

