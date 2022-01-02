WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald James Toth, 71, of Warren, Ohio, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital from head injuries from a car accident while riding his bicycle.

He was born March 15, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Freda (Jaster) Toth.

In December of 1971, he married the former Carole J. Pernice.

He was a 1968 graduate of Champion High School and retired from American Welding.

Ronald was a veteran of the United States Navy and was stationed in DaNang, Vietnam.

Ronald enjoyed riding his bicycle everywhere. He enjoyed eating at Ceasar’s and Bob Evans. He also enjoyed playing Putt-Putt, roller skating, reading, coin collecting and talking with everyone he met. He also enjoyed helping out in his community with cleaning a local carwash and the Main Street Bridge and helping with a neighborhood watch. He was always kind and had a positive attitude and loved his family.

He is survived by his sisters, Susan (Mark) Wolf of Niles, Ohio and Karen J. Beckman of Youngstown, Ohio; son, Ronald James Toth, Jr., of Toledo, Ohio; daughters, Rhonda Jean Toth of Warren, Ohio and Donna Marie Toth; grandchildren, Alex Toth of West LaFayette, Indiana, Desiree Toth of Warren, Ohio and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carole (Pernice) Toth and brother-in-law, Robert Beckman.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

