Ronald G. Kirkwood Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald G. Kirkwood, 74, of Champion, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, at his residence.

Ron was born January 30, 1945, in Warren, a son of Gerald J. and Rose Marie (Slaski) Kirkwood.

He was a 1963 graduate of Champion High School and was employed as a deputy sheriff for Trumbull county for 35 years, prior to retiring in 2010.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Ron married the former Diane Kowach on May 2, 1970. They shared 49 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was also an avid hunter and was a member of Ducks Unlimited and Whitetails Unlimited.

Ron was also an artist, specializing in pencil sketches and he enjoyed traveling with his wife and playing slots at various casinos.

Besides his wife, Ron is survived by two daughters, Melissa M. Litz, of Indianapolis, Indiana and Amy E. (James Lambert) Kirkwood, of Charlotte, North Carolina. He also leaves behind two brothers, Joseph (Phyllis) Kirkwood, of Champion and William (Leah) Kirkwood, of Southington; a sister, Geraldine (Tom) Russ, of Howland and four grandsons, Kyle, Evan, Colin and Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harlan Lewis.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren with the Rev. Rick Oaks, officiating.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at the funeral home.

Ron will be laid to rest in the Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, in Ron’s memory.