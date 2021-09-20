Ronald G. Hatch, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald G. Hatch, 86, of Howland, died Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021, at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland.

He was born June 10, 1935, in Warren, the son of the late Myron and Clara (VanEtten) Hatch.

Ron was a 1953 graduate of Champion High School.

He then went on to attend Youngstown State University where he achieved a Bachelor’s degree from the Dana School of Music and he did graduate studies at Indiana University.

He worked as a technician for the Packard Electric Corp., in Warren, for 30 years, prior to retiring.

Ron married the former Virginia N. Stewart on June 4, 1960. They shared 61 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Ron was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Warren where he served on the Board of Trustees and was a member of the Motet Choir. He was a member of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia National Honorary Music Fraternity and composed special music for his church’s 150th Anniversary celebration. He also enjoyed sports and was an accomplished woodworker, making many furniture items for his family and grandchildren.

Besides his wife; Ron is survived by two sons, Brian (Mary) Hatch, of Cincinnati and Eric Hatch, of Indianapolis, Indiana and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Emma and Olivia.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Warren, 256 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Betty Angelini officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, at the First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements for Mr. Hatch are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.