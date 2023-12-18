WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Stroup, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Community Skilled Health Care Center.

He was born July 3, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Francis E. Stroup and the late Kathryn M. (Simonis) Stroup.

Ronald graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School.

He was employed as a security guard for several different companies for many years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Grayson and brother, Edward Stroup.

A graveside funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.