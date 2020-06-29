Ronald E. McClurg, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Earnest McClurg of Howland, Ohio passed away at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

He was born July 27, 1932, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Roy Herbert and Myrtle Godfrey McClurg.

Ron graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1953.

Ronald owned and operated MAC Plumbing & Son, Inc. in Ohio until he retired when his son took ownership of the company, making it the sixth generation in the plumbing business.

After retirement, the family moved to Naples, Florida for the winter months, but returned to Ohio for the summers.

Ron enjoyed living in the Royalwood Golf and Country Club, was an active member of the golf and tennis group and enjoyed playing tennis in Ohio with the Packard Park tennis group in the summers.

Ron was a man of deep Christian faith, as a member of North Park Baptist Church, he spent much of his life in service to others, a generous, kind and caring man who will be missed by many.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, Betty McClurg Tricker.

Ron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Justine Zoba McClurg; a son, Timothy and his wife, Julia Antoleli McClurg; a daughter, Dr. Cynthia McClurg Favret; four grandchildren, Mikenna McClurg, Casey McClurg Ocasio, Michael Favret and Zack Favret; two great-grandchildren, Charlie Mason and Augusta Ocasio.

The McClurg family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Avow Hospice for the kindness, caring and supportive help they have given the family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be given to Avow Hospice of Naples, Florida.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with details to be announced in a second obituary notice.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.