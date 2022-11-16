WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald David Barstow, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed on Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Health Center.

He was born August 27, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late George Barstow and the late Florence (Masters) Barstow.

He was a graduate of Howland High School.

He went on to serve in the U.S. Army, being deployed to Korea.

Ron followed his fathers footsteps and worked for several local print shops ultimately becoming owner operator of American Printcraft. He also was a bus driver for Howland Local Schools.

Ronald attended Bazetta Christian Church.

He was a 50-year Life Member of Moose Lodge in Niles and Mecca and AMVETS Post 290 of Vienna.

Ronald was a huge fan of UConn Girls College Basketball and Ohio State Football.

He is survived by his daughter, Sheri (Mark) Bockelman of Cortland, Ohio; son, Kevin (Freda) Barstow of Okinawa, Japan and grandchildren, Rachel and Leah Bockelman and Tyler, Ian, Corey and Shelly Barstow.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Georgia (Economos) Barstow and brother, Robert Barstow.

A memorial gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. At 12:00 p.m. Military Honors will conclude the visitation time.

