WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. Channell, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 1, 1949, in Norton, West Virginia, the son of the late Hartsel F. and Icie Ruth (Herron) Channell.

On December 4, 1976, he married the former Brenda Arrowood and they have shared 45 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Ronald worked at Peerless-Winsmith until their closure and retired from Kraftmaid after 16 years of service.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, welding, growing plants and trees, coin collecting and watching movies.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda S. Channell of Warren, Ohio; son, Ronald J. Channell; grandsons, Ryan N. and Brett J. Channell; great-grandson, Ra’Mier R. Channell; sisters, Norma J. Beck, Patricia Joyce Rutherford and Carol J. Berkenstock and brother, Roger H. Channell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Icie Ruth Click, Julie Ann Haney and Roberta J. Guerriro.

In keeping with Ronald’s wishes, no services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

