Ronald C. Kennedy, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald C. Kennedy, 61, of Bristolville, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, Friday morning, July 23, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Health Center in Warren.



He was born April 10, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Betty Jane (Dimsdale) Kennedy.



Ron was a 1978 graduate of Lakeview High School and worked for Kraftmaid in Middlefield for 32 years.

He married the former Ila “Kate” Graham on April 7, 1979. They shared 42 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.



Ron enjoyed racing and demolition derbies. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He was a kind, loving husband, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.



Besides his wife, Ron is survived by a daughter, Traci (Dale) Huff of Newton Falls and a son, Ron (Nicole) Kennedy of Vienna. He also leaves behind five siblings, Peg (Don) Mullenax of Bristol, John (Jean) Kennedy of North Bloomfield, Chuck (Linda) Kennedy of Middlefield, Linda (Chuck) Dyson of Bristol and Gary (Karen) Dimsdale of Missouri; seven grandchildren, Craig (Jamie), Cameron, Hailee, Nick, Madison, McKenzie and Mason; three great-grandchildren, Jaida, Kami and Brantley and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Dimsdale; a brother, Jim Kennedy; two sisters; Sue Kennedy and Patty Dimsdale; in-laws, Phyllis and Paul Upshire and a nephew, Allan Corsale.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor Shirley Frantz officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald C. Kennedy please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.