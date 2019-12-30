Ronald A. Fisher, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Fisher, 63, resident of Concord Care Center of Cortland, passed away Monday morning, December 30, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 22, 1956, in Warren, a son of the late Donald and Donna (Shreves) Fisher.

Don attended Warren G. Harding High School. He enjoyed sports and loved watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his sister, Diana J. (Roy) Glaspell, of Warren; a brother, Daniel J. Fisher, of Brookfield and nieces and nephews, Bryan, Jason, Dylyn, Abbey, Phillip, Cindy and Jennifer.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Fisher.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Interment will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

Arrangements for Mr. Fisher are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 30, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.