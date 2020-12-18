Ronald A. Daugherty, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Daugherty, 80, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on December 17, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley of Howland.

He was born September 27, 1940 in Philipi, West Virginia, a son of the late Lloyd Daugherty and the late Gladys Swango Daugherty.

Ronald served in the U.S. Army and was employed as a custodian with the Farmington and Bristol School Systems for 30 years.

He loved all sports especially the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While in the army, Ronald excelled at all three of the major sports, baseball, basketball and football.

He also greatly enjoyed going to flea markets and trains.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; son, Kevin McGeehan of Bazetta, Ohio, daughter, Rebecca (Doug) Smith of Delmar, Delaware, son, Brian (Lauren) Daugherty of Warren, Ohio, grandchildren, Taylor, Matthew, Theran, Nathan, Seth and Megan. Also surviving are a brother, Emmanuel (Judy) Daugherty of Florida, sister, Carmen Courley of West Virginia, sister, Ellen Wells of OH, and sister, Rosetta Greathouse of West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Linda Lou Haddix, his parents and a son, Pete Daugherty.

Due to the present pandemic, services will be private.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Interment will be in the Bazetta Hillside Cemetery.