Roger L. Givens Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger L. Givens, 57, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born November 10, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Edgar Givens and Mary (Malone) Givens.

Roger was employed as a tow motor driver at PVP Industries for 35 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Roger was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and drinking a cold one. Roger liked riding his Harley and playing pool and darts. He also enjoyed playing cards and family games.

Loving memories will be carried on by his lifelong friend and loving companion, Patricia Hembree of Warren; daughters, Becky Hembree of Bristolville and Teresa McCartney of Mecca; sons, Ed Hembree of Cortland and Jason “Jake” Hembree of Orwell; his brothers, Tom Givens of Warren and Brian Givens of Leavittsburg; sisters, Rose (Ernie) Fegnene of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Susie (John) Livley of Warren, Debbie Givens of Niles and Becky Patchin of Southington; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Walker; sister-in-law, Shirley Givens; grandson, Josh and great-grandson, Brian, Jr.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Randy Richman will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 and an hour prior to the service on Monday, June 3 at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.