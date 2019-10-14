Roger J. Little, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger J. Little, 78, resident of Windsor House at Champion, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Sunday evening, October 13, 2019, at the nursing home.

He was born November 17, 1940 in Warren, a son of Raymond J. and Helen L. (Risko) Little.

Roger was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a slitter operator for the former Republic Steel Corporation and Brainard Strapping in Warren for many years, prior to retiring. He also worked after retirement as the head maintenance man on a property in Oil City, Pennsylvania, for Simco Management.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. During his military service, Roger served as the personal driver for General William C. Westmoreland, who was the Commander of U.S. forces during the war, an honor of which he was very proud.

He married the former Etta Mae Koehler on November 13, 1965. They shared almost 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Roger was a member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene. He was active in the church and loved singing in the choir.

He was also a volunteer firefighter with Station #3 in Warren Township for several years.

He also enjoyed going camping with his family, attending classic car shows and he was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Besides his wife, Roger is survived by two daughters, Kimberly (Ed) Ausby, of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Amanda (Brent) Currington of Warren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Christine (Tullio) Belmaggio of Warren and Marilyn (Dale) Steinmetz of Maui, Hawaii; four grandchildren, Chase Harrington, Jerilyn Harrington, Mekhi Ausby and Victoria Johnman and his beloved dog, Toby.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Douglas R. Little.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Brian Daniels officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16 and one hour prior to services on Thursday, October 17, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Roger’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Windsor House at Champion for the exceptional care and compassion shown to him over the last several years.

