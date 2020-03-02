Roger G. “Spike” Cole, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger G. “Spike” Cole, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 2, 1947 in Warsaw, Indiana, a son of the late Franklin D. and the late Alice I. (Lewis) Cole.

On June 30, 1973, he married Katherine Eckroate, and they spent almost 40 years together until her passing in March of 2013.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School class of 1965.

Spike retired from General Motors Lordstown.

Roger was an avid sports fan, especially of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Many have fond memories of Spike and his lucky green shorts that he wore during the John F. Kennedy High School football games in the early 1990’s. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, gardening and making stained glass art.

He is survived by his six children, son, Frank (Kathy Smart) Cole of Cortland, Ohio, daughter, Ruth Anne (Ron) Fetty of Vienna, OH, son, Brian (Halley) Cole of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, son, Phillip (Jaime) Cole of Howland, Ohio, daughter, Mary (Jim Soltis) Ricks of West Farmington, Ohio, Laura Cole of Howland, OH, sister Charlotte (Mike) Chambora and brother Bruce( Liz) Cole, as well as 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., where Fr. Francis Katrinak will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

