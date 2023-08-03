BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Evan Christlieb, 81, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his home.

He was born January 2, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Evan and the late Bertha (Johnson) Christlieb.

Roger was employed as a laborer at Delphi.

He was a member of Bristolville Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed participating in church activities, spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, and yard work. Roger enjoyed watching basketball, train rides, biking, and sight seeing.

He is survived by his son, Daniel (Jenn) Christlieb of Bristolville, Ohio; son-in-law, Ed Helmuth of Bristolville, Ohio; grandchildren, Scott (Patricia) Christlieb of Warren, Ohio, Jessica (Brandon) Scott of Toronto, Ohio, Andrea Molinatto of Garrettsville, Ohio, Blaine (Nicole) Helmuth of Warren, Ohio, Emily Christlieb of Salem, Ohio, Kaelyn Christlieb, Evan Christlieb, Makenna Christlieb, Cooper Christlieb all of Bristolville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Skyler Christlieb, Anthony Vesa, Addison Harkelrode, Keegan and Rowan Scott.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Christlieb; daughter, Rhonda Helmuth; son, Paul Christlieb and a infant sister.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to Michaeljfox.org for Parkinson’s Research, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

