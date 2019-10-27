Rodney Davis, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney Davis, 78, of Leavittsburg, passed away Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 13, 1941, in Luverne, Alabama, a son of the late Lidie (Peterson) and Booker T. Davis, Sr.

Rodney worked as a local contractor for many years, having owned and operated R D & D Construction in Warren and Youngstown.

He married the former Bertha L. “Mickey” Benson on January 21, 1976. They shared almost 44 years of marriage and many happy memories together. They weren’t apart very long, as Mickey preceded him in death just over a month ago, on September 15, 2019.

Rodney was a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member of the King Solomon Lodge 87 of Warren.

He was a cement finisher and enjoyed building structures, farming and fishing. Most of all, Rodney cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.

He is survived by his 12 children, Lynannette (Byron) Wilson of Warren, Shellie Miller of Kentucky, Keitsa Brown of Warren, Cedrick Henderson of Warren, Tangye Hight of Warren, Michelle (Andre) Allie of Warren, Derek (Diane) Davis of New York, Felicia Bland of Warren, Rosalyn Herron of Warren, Nicola (Marcus) Jackson of Columbus, Danny Hudson, of Warren, Arielle (Ramon) Fields of Leavittsburg and Janero Benson, whom he reared in his early years, of Arizona. He also leaves behind two brothers, John L. (June) Davis of Columbus, and George C. (Lustean) Davis of Warren; a sister-in-law, Fannie Davis and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, Rodney was preceded in death by one daughter, Levenda Davis; three brothers, Booker T., Jr., J. D. and Hoover Davis and three sisters, Coper Phillips, Geraldine Davis and Ruthele Dukes and Jarrett Benson, whom he reared in his early years.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Trinity Baptist Church, 235 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, with Reverends Darryl L. Rodgers, Sr. and James Douglas Click, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 1, at the Trinity Baptist Church.

Rodney will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

Arrangements for Mr. Davis are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences may be be sent to the family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.