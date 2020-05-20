Rodger Lee Crites, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodger Lee Crites, 75, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020 at his home after an extended illness.

He was born May 5, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Howard M. and the late Mary K. (Mick) Crites.

On April 9, 1965 he married Charlene Kay Fitch.

Rodger was a graduate and on the football team of Warren G. Harding Class of 1963 and also went on to attend Indiana University for some time.

He worked as a Precision Molder at Delphi Packard Electric, eventually retiring after 42 years.

Rodger was a member of Rust City Church. He and his wife were former members of First Assembly of God Church where he was an active member and also in the choir. He was in the Jaycee’s, member of the Western Reserve Quarterback Club and Coach of the Warren Little Raiders. Rodger loved researching his family genealogy and history and was a member of Hackers Creek Pioneer Descendant’s. He volunteered at the local hospitals as a chaplain. Rodger enjoyed NASCAR and college sports, and spending time with his grandchildren watching them play hockey and soccer.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlene K. Crites of Warren, Ohio, sons, Bruce (Monica) Crites of Alsip, Illinois and Brian (Adrienne) Crites of Southington, Ohio, grandchildren, Alexandra, Tyler, Hannah and Tanner Crites, and a brother, Howard C. (Nellie) Crites of Austintown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, James E. Crites.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Rust City Church, 5555 Youngstown Warren Rd. Unit 105B Niles, Oh 44446 in his memory.

