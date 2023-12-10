WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin Michelle StClair Williams, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital.

She was born January 9, 1959 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of James and Donna (Hughes) StClair.

She loved her animals, particularly her dog Casper. Robin enjoyed cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. She also liked attending classic rock concerts and traveling to the beach. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Robin is survived by her mother, Donna StClair; daughter, Nicole Kelley of Southington, Ohio; significant other, Jimi Williams; sister, Kim (Carman) Greene of Southington, Ohio; brother, James “Kevin” (Avis) StClair of Southington, Ohio, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, James StClair.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held immediately after at the funeral home, where Pastor Mike Alger will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations to the American Diabetes Association in Robin’s memory https://diabetes.org.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.