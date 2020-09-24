Robin Lynn Browning, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin Lynn Browning, 55, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 13, 1965 in Tacoma, Washington, a daughter of the late Marvin and Deanna (Cunningham) Bartmess.

On January 8, 1982, she married Raymond W. Browning, and they have spent the last 38 years together.

Robin was a graduate of Shawnee High School in Louisville, Ketucky and was employed as an assembly line worker at General Motors for 12 years.

She liked coloring, making jewelry, playing puzzle games on her phone and her dog, Gizmo.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Raymond W. Browning of Warren, Ohio, daughters, Kelly (Shane) Thompson of Warren, Ohio, Megan (Shawn) Mazur of Louisiana, one sister and three grandchildren, with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and a grandson.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

