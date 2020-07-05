Roberta L. Hargrave, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta “Bobbi” L. Hargrave, 77, of Niles, Ohio went home with the Lord to whom she dedicated her life to in 2015. She passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after an extended battle with meningioma brain cancer.

Bobbi was born November 4, 1942, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert L. Stewart and Catherine E. (Bohl) Stewart.

Bobbie grew up in Lordstown and graduated from Lordstown High School in 1961.

Bobbi was one of three siblings, Betty (Vanwey) Mahovitz and Robert E. Stewart, who have preceded her in death.

Bobbi married her beloved husband, Alfred J. Hargrave, Sr., March 9, 1962, bared five wonderfully different children and flourished together 47 years before his death in 2009.

Bobbi was very family oriented and enjoyed family time at Craig Beach in Lake Milton. She loved crocheting and giving her creation to others gave her great joy. Her true passion of Teddy Bears were viewed throughout her home. She found happiness caring for others and animals, including her rescue dog, Sassy.

She will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Alfred J. Hargrave, Jr., David Hargrave, Deborah Bruno, Benitta (Joe Bob) Farley and Gilbert Hargrave; nine grandchildren, Constance Hicks, Jasmin Bruno, Jessica Bruno, Javon Bruno, Christina Larew, Gabrielle Hargrave, Daniel (Angie) Farley, Matthew Farley and Joshua (Angie) Farley; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Arlene and Nuchie Rosemond, Teresa Thompson Scott and family, Mary Strock and family, Joseph and Nicole Strock and family, Jennifer Zarlengo and her family; Ginger Weman, which was her best friend to whom she held in high regards as a sister.

In addition to her parents and husband, Alfred Hargrave, Sr., Bobbi was preceded in death by both siblings, Robert E. Stewart and Betty (Vanwey) Mahovitz; as well as her granddaughter, Amber (Ed) Mosko; niece, Sheryl Strock; nephew, Ralph Zarlengo; great-nephew, Ralphie Zarlengo; mother-in-law, Mary Hargrave; sister-in-law, Josephine (Bernice) Zarlengo.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Avenue, Warren, OH, 44481 where Pastor George Whitt will be officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, July 7, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hope Lodge at 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106, phone number (216) 844-4673 or through the cancer.org website, in her memory.

Due to the current health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.