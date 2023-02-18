LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Wayne Kellar, Sr., 61, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 22, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert Harry Kellar, Jr. and Barbara (Coffman) Kellar.

On October 23, 1982 he married his high school sweetheart Colleen Sullivan and they have been together for 40 years.

He was a graduate of Lordstown High School.

Robert retired after 35 years as a machinist at Dietrich Industries.

He was also a veteran of the United States Navy.

Robert was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked gardening, old cars, watching NASCAR, Cleveland sports and the Buckeyes. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Kellar of Lordstown; his mother, Barbara Kellar; a daughter, Ashley (Jared) Devorich of Girard, Ohio; a son, Robert Wayne (Brittany) Kellar, Jr., of Harmony, Pennsylvania; brothers, Brian (Diana) Kellar of Howland and William (Amy) Kellar of Warren; a grandson, Merrick Devorich; a granddaughter, Adalyne Devorich and a grandson, Robert Bryan Kellar.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Matthew Kellar and an infant daughter.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home; visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.

Robert will be laid to rest in Lordstown Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.