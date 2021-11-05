Robert S. Groff, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. Groff, 87, of Warren, died Thursday morning, November 4, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born May 16, 1934 in Warren, a son of the late Stephen and Helen (McFall) Groff.

Bob was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He then went on to Kent State University where he achieved a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree.

Bob worked for Taylor-Winfield Technologies in Warren for 45 years, retiring in 1999.

He married the former Ruth E. Thomason on February 29, 1964. They shared 57 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Bob enjoyed woodworking and was an Atlanta Braves fan. He was also an avid reader and especially enjoyed military history. Bob was a kind, loving husband, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, Bob is survived by four children, Cyndy (David) Durst, Carole Finch and Steve (Audra) Groff, all of Cortland and David Groff, of Warren. He also leaves behind a brother, Daniel (Annette) Groff of Conway, South Carolina; a sister, Judith (Arnie) Roman, of Chandler, Arizona; five grandchildren, Matthew Leonard, Joshua Leonard, Paul Finch, Abbey Groff and Austin Groff; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Michael, Oakley and Eric and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Eric R. Groff; a sister, Marilyn “Nikki” Groff Stephens and a son-in-law, Jim Finch.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held and he will be laid to rest in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.

Arrangements for Mr. Groff are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.