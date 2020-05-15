Robert Ross Hickox, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Ross Hickox, 87, of West Farmington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born on December 31, 1932 in West Farmington, a son of the late Elbert and Thelma (Sears) Hickox, Sr.

On March 1, 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan Hoffman with whom he spent the last 68 years.

Robert was a graduate of West Farmington High School class of 1950.

He started his career as a carpenter helping build homes. He then went on to work for Johnson Rubber for 36 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement he went back to his passion of general carpentry and woodworking, making desks, bookcases and cedar chests for many of his family members.

He loved to be outside on his property, either gardening, mowing or just enjoying nature.

Robert was a member of the West Farmington United Methodist Church, past member of the West Farmington Board of Education and former West Farmington volunteer firefighter.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Joan H. Hickox of West Farmington; three daughters, Cathy (Robbin) VanDervort, of Bonita Beach, Florida, Linda (John) Pfeiffer, of Arlington Heights, Illinois and Patty (Bob) McFall, of West Farmington; a sister, Lois Swiger, of Warren; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Edith Sloan, Elbert Hickox, Jr., Lyle Hickox, Dale Hickox, Janet Cooper and Roy Hickox.

Due the present pandemic funeral services will be private. His grandson-in-law Rev. Dave Smith from Westerville Bible Church will officiate the service.

Robert will be laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery in West Farmington.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the West Farmington United Methodist Church, or West Farmington Fire Department in his memory.