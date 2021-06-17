Robert R. Lee (Bob), Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 , Robert R. Lee (Bob), passed away peacefully into eternal rest at the age of 84 at the Cleveland Clinic.



On January 20, 1937 he was the first born twin to Roy and Teresa (Necro) Lee in Warren Ohio.



His family relocated to Bazetta Ohio where Bob attended Bazetta High School graduating in 1955. While there he played on the basketball team with his brothers, a memory he cherished.



He soon met Carolyn (Sue) Whipkey “his Susie” and they were happily married for 64 years, in the home they built where they raised their family and welcomed friends.



He worked in the steel industry including Republic Steel and LTV Steel, working as a crane operator for 30 years. He also painted and wallpapered with his twin brother Raymond. Bob then worked at Champion Sparkle Market for 5 years before retiring.



Bob was an active member of Bazetta Baptist Church where he was a deacon. He had a passion for antique vehicles which he owned several of over the years and loved to take them to car shows in the area. Robert also was an avid Cleveland and Ohio State sports fan. He also courageously fought and survived leukemia twice.



Most of all, Bob’s greatest joy was his family. He was a proud father, grandfather and great- grandfather who relished spending time with his family at holidays, birthdays and other gatherings. Everyone who knew Bob will always remember his sense of humor, kind and generous ways. He will dearly be missed by all who knew him.





He is survived by his wife Carolyn Sue Lee, his brothers , twin, Raymond (Sandra) Lee, William (Marjorie) Lee and brother in law David Whipkey; his three children, Ricky (Michele) Lee, Terry Wheeler and Pamela Jackson. Four grandchildren , Danielle Lee, Robert (Brittany)Wheeler, Jenna (Lucas) Wiersema , Phillip (Lauren) Wheeler, and six great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends.



Bob is preceded in death by his father, Roy, and his mother, Teresa.



Funeral services will be held at Carl W Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave, Warren Ohio on Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., where friends and family may gather from 10:00 a.m. until service time. He will be laid to rest privately at Meadowbrook Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers The family has requested all donations be made to the Bazetta Baptist Church, 1109 Perkins Jones Rd, Warren Ohio 44483, building or mission funds





