NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., 70 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 29, 1952 in El Paso, Texas, a son of the late Ralph Sharpe and the late Annabelle (Abbott) Sharpe Baldwin.

Robert graduated from Lakeview High School and worked as a truck driver for J B Hunt Trucking.

He is survived by his son, Gregory “Greg” (Heather) Sharpe of Warren, Ohio; stepson, Brian Freeman of Warren, Ohio; four grandchildren, Brody, Colton, Gunnar and Dustin, as well as three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; several brothers and sisters and his son, Robert “Bobby” P. Sharpe, Jr.

In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

