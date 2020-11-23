Robert P. Cramer, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Cramer, 91, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on November 20, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Dorsey Cramer and the late Elsie Bailey Cramer.

After serving in the United States Army during the Korean War, Robert was employed as a Machine Operator at Republic-LTV Steel, retiring after 31 years of service.

He was a member of Bazetta Christian Church, Warren Moose Lodge, VFW Post 1090 and the American Legion.

Robert enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, hunting and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, Geraldine Pugh Cramer, of Cortland, Ohio, whom he married July 28, 1951; daughter, Carolyn (Richard) Alesi of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; son, Jeffrey (Lori) Cramer of Girard, Ohio; daughter, Brenda Mason of Summerville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Jessica Evans, Jared Cramer, Samantha Getzey, Shane Dechance, Shawna Helco, Robert P. Cramer III, Emily Frye and Matthew Cramer; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Cramer, Jr.; a grandchild, Angela Snowden and four brothers, Elsworth, Gilbert, Kenneth and Earl Cramer.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, services will be privately held.

Robert will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to the Bazetta Christian Church in his memory.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent at our website, carlwhall.com

