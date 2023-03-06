BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Oscar Wiland, Sr., 93, of Bazetta, Ohio passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Concord Care Center of Hartford Inc.

He was born December 4, 1929, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Homer O. and Clara Alice Dugan Wiland.

Robert served in the United States Army and was employed as a laborer at Denman Rubber Company for 34 years, retiring in 1991.

He is survived by his sons, Robert O. (Marie) Wiland, Jr. of Kinsman, Ohio and Ron E. (Lisa) Wiland of Brazil, Indiana; daughter, Sherry (Leonard) Corbin of Farmdale, Ohio; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Homer Wiland; and sister, Arlene Duda of California.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marlene Wiland; son, Brian Wiland; brother, James Wiland; and sister, Mae Tadi.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.