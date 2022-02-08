SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Nagy, 86, of Southington, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

He was born November 3, 1935, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Stephen and Mary (Plydesko) Nagy.

Robert was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked as a tool and die maker at Van Huffel Tube Corp. for many years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

On June 18, 1960, he married Carol and they have shared 61 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Robert enjoyed golfing, especially at Riverview Golf course, fishing, cooking and many years wintering in Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Nagy of Southington, Ohio; son, Robert M. (Laura) Nagy, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Linda (Michael) McCaslin of Southington, Ohio; brother, David (Nancy) Nagy of Canfield, Ohio; grandson, Matthew (Heather) McCaslin; granddaughters, Erin McCaslin, Olivia and Michelle Nagy and great-grandchildren, Astrid, Kinsley and Gwendolyn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Steve, Elmer and William Nagy.

Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. prior to services.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Buckeye Hospice, 3379 S. Main Street, Suite A/B, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 or a charity of choice, in his memory.