WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Rexroad, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born January 15, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Rexroad and the late Francis (Boschane) Knox.

Robert was a foreman for 25 years at Warren Screw and a fork life operator with GLC.

He enjoyed gardening, home improvement, joking around, spending time with his family and friends and loved his dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy (Shaver) Rexroad of Warren, Ohio, whom he married September 7, 1980; children, Robert “Bobby” Lee Rexroad, Jr. of Coolville, Ohio, Rebecca Rexroad of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, Angela Bowen of Warren, Ohio and Amanda Rowan of Warren, Ohio; sister, Donna (Rusty) Null of Vincent, Ohio; brother, George (Diana) Knox of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, George Knox; son, Joseph Rexroad; daughter, Linda Rowan; two sisters; five brothers and two granddaughters.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Packard Shelter House.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.