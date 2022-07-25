WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Ellis, 58, of Warren, Ohio passed away July 20, 2022 at University Hospital of Cleveland.

He was born January 21, 1964 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Lawrence and Mattie (Lacy) Ellis.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He also worked as a truck driver.

Robert enjoyed sports, especially football. He was a faithful fan to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also liked fishing and cooking.

Robert is survived by his sister, Mary Lacy of Bourbonnais, Illinois; brothers, Rickey (Avon) Ellis of Warren and Joseph Ellis of Warren; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Ellis; and a sister, Sherri Hitchcock.

There will be a memorial service in his memory on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A gathering of friends will take place one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.