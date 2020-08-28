Robert Lee Corder, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Corder, 84, of Niles, OH passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 11, 1936, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Charles Corder and the late Belva Edith (Carder) Corder.

On March 12, 1960, he married the former Shirley Kesling. They have shared over 60 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Dodridge County High School in West Virginia.

Robert retired from Republic Steel after 30 years of service. After retiring, he drove school bus for Howland Schools for 12 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from July 24, 1957 until July 9, 1959.

Robert was a member of Beacon of Hope Baptist Church.

He enjoyed woodworking and gardening, but above all, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Corder of Niles, Ohio; son, Kevin (Jeanette) Corder of Howland, Ohio; daughter, Rhonda (Charles) Gerke of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Mandy (Jimmy), Cortney (Andy), Charlie (Jennifer) and Chris (Holly) and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Herbert, Harold “Skinny”, Gene, Ray, Pat and Helen.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Garry L. Hennessey will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks should be worn and we ask social distancing be observed.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: