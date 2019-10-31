Robert L. Montgomery, Jr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Montgomery, Jr., 80, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born June 18, 1939, in Lordstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert L. Montgomery, Sr. and Marjorie E. Pressell Montgomery.

Bob lived in the Lordstown, Ohio area all his life and graduated from Lordstown High School.

He was one of the founding fathers of Lordstown Village in 1975.

Bob was a dairy farmer and was active in 4-H dairy and tractor clubs throughout high school and early life.

He served his country in the U.S. Army, both active and reserve duty and was honorably discharged as a Motor Pool Sergeant.

After active duty, he worked at Republic Steel Blast Furnace as a millwright for 14 years and then was employed as a machine repairman at Delphi Packard Electric, where he retired after 31 years of service.

In the 1960’s and 70’s, Bob raced late model stock cars at area tracks, where he was known as “Rapid Robert”. He enjoyed square dancing, NASCAR, was a member of various antique tractor clubs and collected Farmall tractors and equipment. One of the highlights of his life was being his wife’s head crewman when she participated in antique tractor pulls.

Bob leaves behind his wife, the former Reva J. French, whom he married May 18, 2002; his son, Brian (Teri) Montgomery; three stepchildren, Joanne Hines, David (Jen) Hines and Karen (Steve) Guerriero and ten grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two daughters, Lorrain and Wanda Montgomery and a sister, Marilyn Henderson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio, where Pastor David Burman, Jr., will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Monday, November 4 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in the Lordstown Village Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the William Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Blvd., Suite 223, Troy, MI 48084, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, November1 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.