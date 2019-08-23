Robert L. Mealy, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Mealy, 91, of Warren, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Thursday evening, August 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 25, 1928, in Mineral Ridge, a son of the late Raymond and JoAnna (Shaw) Mealy.

Bob attended Niles McKinley High School and then enlisted and served in the United States Marine Corp.

He was employed as a police officer with the Warren Police Department for 27 years. He also worked as a bailiff for Judge Lynn B. Griffith and at the Trumbull County Club for twenty-one years until he was 83 years old.

On October 22, 1949, Robert married the former Viola M. Ellis. They shared almost 70 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together. She survives him.

Bob was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Warren.

He enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing, traveling, and spending his winters in Arizona.

Besides his wife, Bob is survived by three children; Kathy (Dr. James) Davis, of Brookfield, WI, Lisa (Larry) Pernicka, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Robert Mealy, of Glendale, Arizona. He also leaves behind a sister, Donna Pernicka, of Daytona Beach, Florida; eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Morgan and Debra Huffman and two brothers, Dennis and Vinton Mealy.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with the Rev. Fr. Peter Haladej officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

