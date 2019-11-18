Robert L. McCormick, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. McCormick, 80, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, at his residence.

He was born December 15, 1938 in Ashland, Kentucky, a son of Harold and Ruby (Lunsford) McCormick.

Robert was employed as a security guard with the former Warren General Hospital and he delivered meals to the elderly through the Trumbull County Department of Elderly Affairs for 15 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1962-65.

He married the former Paula J. Ginkinger on September 24, 1999. They shared 20 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Robert enjoyed crafts, Native American culture, listening to bluegrass music and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed rooting for the Cleveland Indians and he loved his dog, Peanut. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.

Besides his wife, Robert is survived by three sons, Bob McCormick, Barry (Verina) McCormick and Brian (Joann) McCormick, all of Ashland, Kentucky. He also leaves behind five stepchildren, Rich Cappella, Pamela (Jody) Mason, Pattiy Cappella, Betty (Chuck) Logan and Mandy Sikora, all of Warren; a brother, James (Dian) McCormick of Ashland; a sister, Cleo (Jim) Kramer of Girard; 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carl McCormick.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Rodd Meyer officiating.

Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, at the funeral home prior to services.

