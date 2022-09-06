

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Harford, 82, of Braceville, Ohio passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 11, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Earl and Catherine T. (Sikon) Harford.

Robert was a 1959 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

He retired from Van Huffel Tube Corporation after 25 years of service as an electrician and also worked for Sawhill and Vanex.

He took great care of his parents. Robert loved fishing on Lake Erie with his sister and brother-in-law, woodworking, and gardening in his yard. He loved basketball, art and playing card games. Robert enjoyed watching his family play any and all activities. He loved traveling to Florida and going on cruises with friends, with Alaska being his favorite.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene (Barr) Harford of Braceville, Ohio; children, Mark (Veronica) Harford of Temple, Texas, Todd (Eileen) Harford of Ashland, Ohio and Winter (Murphy Lewis) Caparanis of Niles, Ohio; six grandchildren, Mark, Alyssa, Lacey, Preston, Ryan and Logan; great-grandchildren, Mara, Joseph and Madison; sisters, Nancy (Donald) Larson of Buffalo, New York and Kathy (Sam) Huffman of Edinburgh, Ohio; brother, Kevin (Lori) Harford of Cortland, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor John Jaros will officiate.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to a charity of choice, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.