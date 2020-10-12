Robert Keith McMillan, Garrettsville, Ohio

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Keith McMillan, 51, of Garrettsville, Ohio died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 2, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert E. McMillan and Emma (Calkins) Chelsea.

Robert was a self-employed mechanic.

He is survived by his mother, Emma Chelsea; children, Amanda (Nick) McMillan, Robert McMillan II, Kevin Shonce and Zach Shonce, all of Warren, Ohio and Brooklyn Riffle and Miralica Riffle, both of Windham, Ohio; grandchild, Aydin Johnson; seven sisters, one brother and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Due to the current mandate and pandemic, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

The family asks that any material contributions be made to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

Friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

