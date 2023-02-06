WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Joseph Groner, 80, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian.

He was born January 16, 1943, in Snydersburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert Leo and the late Mildred Anna (Hoover) Groner.

He enjoyed watching and going to NASCAR races, especially drivers Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Jr., playing with his “grand dogs” and road trips to Florida to visit his children. He was known to be “Mr. Fixer” in the neighborhood, always helping those in need.

Robert was a regular member of St. Mary and St. Joseph Church and also served as Sergeant of Arms and Director of the Northwest Neighborhood Association for the past 15 years.

He was highly active in the community, constantly volunteering his time.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army, conducting his tour of duty in Vietnam from 1962-1968.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Groner of Warren, Ohio; son, Robb (Vanessa) Groner of Sanford, Florida; daughter, Kate (Larry) Larcom of Deltona, Florida and brother, Ronald (Colleen) Groner of Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

