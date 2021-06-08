Robert James Wolcott, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James Wolcott, 63, of Niles, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born February 14, 1958 in Batavia, New York, a son of John and Viola Wolcott.

On March 11, 1980 he married Nancy E. Lapaglia who survives.



He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked as a truck driver for over 20 years, most recently with Jaro and Atlas Trucking.



Robert enjoyed fishing, working on cars, scratch offs and driving his truck.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy E. Wolcott of Niles, Ohio; daughters, Sonya Lapaglia, Jill (Brandon) Casterline and Sheena (Tristen) Reese, all of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Cindy, Tammy and Tommy, as well as eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home assisted with these arrangements.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Robert James Wolcott, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.